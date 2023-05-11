NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2’s Samaria Terry goes one-on-one with new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon.

Samaria Terry: Now that the draft is over, how are you feeling?

Ran Carthon: I’m getting rested. What was it? Sunday. Monday? We’re a bit of a drag, you know, Tiger, because not only is it’s, you know, it takes a toll on you physically, but it takes a toll on you mentally.

Although it took a toll on Ran Carthon the NFL, draft was more rewarding for the new Titans general manager — getting to hear the reactions of players like Tulane running back Tyjae Spears, whose phone call was the most memorable for Carthon.

Ran Carthon: We actually got disconnected from him twice in the phone call. It was funny because as soon as I called, I just I could only get out the words, ‘hey, Tyjae.’ And he went crazy. And I’m like, ‘wait a minute. I haven’t said my name yet or where I’m calling from.’ But he was, you know, he was just overcome with joy. And you could hear this family going crazy. Like I said, we got disconnected twice where we just had to turn the card in and we just had to work through the rest and we were able to and but it just shows his excitement, everything he’s been through in his life to get to this point. Those are the most rewarding parts.

Samaria Terry: Let’s talk Will Levis. Did you come into the draft knowing that you wanted to get him?

Ran Carthon: No. I mean, we just want we went into it wanting good football players, however that came. And when it came time for us to trade up to Will was because we had the opportunity to get a good football player, wasn’t necessarily we want Will Levis to be our quarterback of the future or we want Player X to be the quarterback of the future. It was about us adding competition to our roster and filling each room with competition.

Samaria Terry: What is your message to Titans fans?

Ran Carthon: Patience. We’re always looking to improve this roster and we’re going to improve the roster. You know, we don’t have to have the roster set to 53 until September. I have a job to block out the noise, keep my head down and continue to work. And that’s what you do. You know, you continue to play and push through noise and then you know to give that desire a product. And you know, in the grand scheme of things, I’m not going to predict that we’re going to win the Lombardi or we’re going to do all these things. The one thing that we’re going to strive to do is build a football team that’s built in and our way of doing things, but also give this city in this state something to be proud of.

Samaria Terry: What excites you the most about the future of this franchise?

Ran Carthon: Working with Coach Vrabel. Obviously, you know, Mike, the player prior to coming in but watching this man in front of this team every day, whether it’s the team meeting or him out here on the field coaching. I’ve never seen a coach that involved in all three phases. I think he could have been a successful O.C., D.C., special teams coordinator because he knows the game that way .So that’s what excites me because I know I have a partner that’s a hell of a football coach and that I get the opportunity to work with him and help build his team and his image.