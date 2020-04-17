Titans GM Jon Robinson prepare for “Virtual Draft”

Titans general manager Jon Robinson is just one week from his fifth draft with the team, but like the other 31 GM’s it will be his first “virtual” draft.

Robinson will meet with his coaches, scouts and front off personnel on social platform like Zoom during draft weekend instead of in the Titans traditional “war room” inside St. Thomas Sports Park.

Internet security has been a concern for a number of coaches, but Robinson is confident his setup inside his home is ready to roll, ” We’ve got whatever we nee to put in place, again our I-T Director Russ Hudson has gone through and put firewalls and bandwidth blockers and whatever it is to make sure no one can hack into the mega-system I’ve got here.”

The league will test out everyone’s equipment with a virtual “mock draft” Monday morning. If everything breaks down on the internet the league has put in a failsafe for teams to get their picks in. The NFL has made sure each GM has a good, old fashioned land telephone line installed so they could ultimately call in the pick.

One of the other concerns some have had is the ability to navigate the phones and make trades. Robinson says that has also required a technology upgrade, “you just have to make sure you have the mechanisms in place, I’m no I-T guy, if you’ve got multiple calls coming in at one time, can your home internet system can handle that? Our I-T guy has done an outstanding job setting me up here.”

The biggest loss for Robinson could be the ability to have those quick and private little conversations with his coherts at the table. Now, if he says something everyone hears it.

“Being able to lean over to Amy (Adams Strunk) and talk to her about here’s what we’re thinking, we may try to move up or slide back from where we are picking” Robinson said, “sitting across from the scouts if there’s a questions that comes up about a prospect that maybe didn’t get to talk to on third day of the draft, the 6th or 7th round.”

Robinson and the 31 other GM’s are all in the same boat and they will make history together.

Now will it be history they want to remember? That is what everyone is waiting to find out!