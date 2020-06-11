Titans GM Jon Robinson makes plea for one equal nation

Titans GM Jon Robinson started his media availability Thursday with a long, thoughtful and passionate speech about racism and social injustice.

“I’ve been on web conference calls with others around the league. I’ve had several personal discussions with our players, with members of our staff, all of which have been extremely educational for me. Those conversations have been real, they have been empowering and our players especially have been outstanding. They were open and they wanted assurance from the organization that when they do use their platforms, their voices to speak for those who’s voice may not be as loud or don’t have a voice when they use their voice to speak out against these injustice that they have our support. And they do.

There shouldn’t be a standard for how to live as a black person in our country. I had a great conversation with a staff member the other day who teared up in my office talking about how he hopes that this movement can create change, a sustained change, so that talk that he had to have with his parents as a young black man, that he does not have to have that same talk of how to be leery and how to conduct himself as a black man in our country.

We’ve got to be better.

Every single one of us, black and white, we were taught the pledge of allegiance as kids. That pledge was written by Francis Bellamy in 1862 and it’s still recited today. It’s a pledge to a flag that represents our country and a pledge is a solemn oath. It says one nation, not a black nation or a white nation. It says one nation! It says indivisible, which means united, not able to be pulled apart. With liberty, which means a state of being free from oppressive restrictions. And justice which is defined by a quality of being fair and reasonable. For all, which is for everyone, regardless of the color of your skin.

This pledge, this oath that we’ve all recited if we can truly put that into action we can work to change. We can work to change the hearts and minds of those that need to be changed. That liberty, that justice, that feeling of one nation, a nation of human beings, a nation of God’s children, I think that’s out charge.”