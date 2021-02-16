Titans GM Jon Robinson has harsh words for Isaiah Wilson

Titans general manager Jon Robinson did not hide his disappointment with 2020 first round pick Isaiah Wilson Tuesday and did not endorse his future with the team.

Robinson spoke with reporters for the first time since the 2020 season ended and said it has been even longer since he has spoken to Wilson, “We put him on the football reserve non-football illness list (Dec. 9th, 2020) there. I haven’t spoken to him since that list got put out.”

The Titans were protective of Wilson last year when he struggled to get on the field and stay out of trouble. He had two stops on the Covid-List and two run-ins with police, one for a DUI and the other at a TSU party he was not supposed to be at.

With each incident the Titans seemed to handle Wilson a parental kindness, but Robinson sounded Tuesday like it was time for some tough love, “You know we did a lot of work a year ago leading up to selecting him, you know, the evaluation process, talking to different sources, visiting with him countless numbers of times. For whatever reason the player that was here this fall in Nashville wasn’t the guy that we spent time with last year. So I think he has to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football. That’s going to be on him.”

Wilson’s rookie season was a complete disaster from a production standpoint, he played only 3 offensive snaps the entire season and is looking like the Titans biggest first round bust of all time and that is saying something after the saga of Pacman Jones.

Still, the Titans are not asking Wilson to go out of his way to prove himself. Robinson made it clear, he just needs to show up and work like a professional football player, “I know what the expectation level is here, it’s not different than with any other player on the football team. We have a certain standard that we want players to prepare and perform at professionally and as people. There’s a lot of work to be done there.”

As of Tuesday afternoon there is no mention of the Titans in Wilson’s Twitter bio. It does have a picture of the city of Nashville in the background, but he does not identify himself as a member of the Titans or even a professional football player.

It has been months since anyone in the media has spoken to Wilson. One of the few times we got to see what he was up to was when he posted photos of himself partying in South Florida on New Years Eve.

“I’m constantly monitoring the situation.” Robinson said, “We have people that have been put in contact with him that I’ve talked with third party wise. We’ll see how that one goes.”

So far it has not gone well and Wilson has not given anyone, especially the Titans, reason to believe he has turned a corner.

The Titans may have though and Robinson made it clear they have done what they can, “We’ve tried to exhaust a lot of resources trying to help him, but at the end of the day he’s going to have make a determination if he wants to do things the way we want it done and we are not asking anyone else to do anything different than we are the other 90 guys in the off-season program or 53 when we get down to the cut time.”

Simply cutting Wilson could be costly for the Titans in a year where they are already facing significant struggles with the salary cap. Wilson signed a 4-year, $11.56-million deal after he was picked 29th overall by the Titans in 2020. He would count $2.62-million against the cap this year for the Titans, but he has a much bigger $5.38-million in dead money, do it would cost the Titans double against the cap to let him go.

What does that mean? Unless they can find a way to recoup some of Wilson’s guarantees and lower the cap hit the Titans leash with Wilson could be longer than it sounds.