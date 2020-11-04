Titans GM Jon Robinson: Every decision we make doesn’t always work out

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans made some big moves this week, releasing long snapper Beau Brinkley and cornerback Johnathan Joseph. On Wednesday, general manager Jon Robinson informed linebacker Vic Beasley that he too would be packing his bags.

Robinson spoke with the media on a Zoom call in the afternoon, making it clear that these decisions were made to put this team in a better position to win.

“The ultimate goal is to win football games. There is no hidden message or we don’t make moves to send messages, we make moves to try and win football games,” said Vrabel.

It was clear that Beasley was not helping this team on defense. He was brought in a one-year deal worth $9.5 million to improve the pass rush, yet never recorded a sack in the five games played.

Robinson said they tried to work with Beasley over the last several weeks, but it wasn’t going in the right direction. He admitted that every decision made within the organization doesn’t always work out.

“I thought in practice he was coming along. There were practices where it was like we were turning the corner, and it was a new defense, a new team, he was working to figure all that out. When we got to the games it’s not that the effort wasn’t there, the production wasn’t there. That’s what we’re all judged by in this business is performance, and at the end of the day it wasn’t good enough,” said Robinson.

The Titans also made moves in the secondary, signing of defensive back Desmond King, and saying goodbye to Johnathan Joseph. While the veteran cornerback was loved as a leader, Robinson is looking for youth at this position.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for him and what he’s done in this league. He’s been a premium player, played a long time. He can hang his hat on that. Got a lot to be proud of. But at the end of the day, wanted to take a look at some younger guys and move forward there. That’s in the end what led to that decision,” added Robinson.

The biggest surprise cut made by the Titans this week was long snapper Beau Brinkley. He’s been a solid piece on special teams over the last few years, but recent mistakes led to his dismissal.

Robinson said, “He is a pro’s pro. He’s a hard worker. He’s a great teammate. I’ve got nothing but the utmost respect for Beau (Brinkley) and how he handles his craft, but it was something that he had gotten sideways on a little bit and we didn’t see him fixing it, so felt like we needed to make a move there.”