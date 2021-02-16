Titans GM Jon Robinson confirms interest in JJ Watt

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves to fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watt is gone from the Texans and Deshaun Watson wants out, too. The Texans have been making plenty of headlines this offseason. Not one has been good. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

The Titans have seen plenty of JJ Watt over the last 10 years and Tuesday general manager Jon Robinson confirmed they have interest in adding the 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“We’ve had some contact. It’s early in the stages.” Robinson said to reporters Tuesday, “We obviously know his skillset and what he’s meant to the Texans having played against him twice (per season), the type of player he is. We’ll just kind of see how it goes like a lot of these guys that are becoming available over the next few weeks. See kind of where their interest is and then make a determination if it’s an avenue that, A, we want to go down, and are we a fit potentially for some of these guys that become available.”

Watt obviously has a connection with head coach Mike Vrabel who served on the Texans defensive staff for four seasons including one as defensive coordinator.

Is that enough of a draw? Will he be affordable? Does Watt view the Titans as a true Super Bowl contender, which is reportedly central to his decision on where to go next.

That all will reveal itself in short order. Robinson indicated he has been very interested in Watt’s abilities for a long time, “He probably doesn’t remember, but I actually worked him out when I was with the Patriots when he was coming out of college. He pushed me around on the field pretty good for about two hours.”

Watt has missed 32 games over the last 5 years due to injury, but he did play all 16 last season wracking up 5 sacks, that gives him 101 for his career.