NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The NFL Draft is over and it’s one the Tennessee Titans’ front office was proud of, but the fans are giving mixed signals.

News 2’s Samaria Terry went one-on-one with Ran Carthon following his first draft as a general manager. While he’s not very active on social media, he told News 2 he knows the fans have some concerns and this is his message to them.

“Patience. We’re always looking to improve this roster and we’re going to improve the roster. You know, we don’t have to have the roster set to a 53 into September. I have a job to block out the noise, keep my head down and continue to work. And that’s what you do, you continue to play and push through noise and then give that desired product. In the grand scheme of things, I’m not going to predict that we’re going to win the Lombardi or we’re going to do all these things. The one thing that we’re going to strive to do is build a football team that’s built in and our way of doing things, but also give this city in this state something to be proud of.”

