NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’ve ever played on a team, you know just how impactful a coach can be.

“We believe the football coach has outsized influence in their community,” said Josh Peterson, Strategic Advisor for True Impact Football. “They hold the keys to many relationships.”

Which is why the Titans, in partnership with True Impact Football, are giving ten under-resourced high school football programs in our area keys to success.

Peterson describes their impact on athletes as something that starts at the top.

“Not necessarily supporting schools through just direct donations or providing equipment or funding for new stadium or new jerseys,” he said.

Instead, their focus is the coach. Through coaching education, player development and fundraising resources.

“We tell our student athletes all the time that you can never stop learning. It’s good be the student again. As a coach, we always teach our students to continue to grow in the game,” said Stratford head football coach Thomas Porter.

The Titans provided Porter and his staff free entrance into a Glazier coaching clinic in Nashville. The all-day football school provided an opportunity to learn from NFL and college coaches. Also, coaches will have access to online resources to use and reference beyond the clinic.

“The game of football is always one of those things that you can never learn too much, so we’re very appreciative to the Titans, to True Impact, for giving us this opportunity to learn more about the game and give back to our student athletes,” said Porter.

Ultimately, what the coaches learn, the players will, too. And helping more coaches, means impacting more athletes.

“When they give us these opportunities, it doesn’t just help our program at Stratford, but a lot of different programs in middle Tennessee.”

The Titans sponsor these programs in Tennessee and Kentucky: