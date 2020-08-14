Titans getting used to small changes on the practice field, moving closer to full-pads

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans’ timeline for Training Camp in 2020 is different from any other normal year. Here’s is an example- Friday was head coach Mike Vrabel’s birthday. Last year it look place when the New England Patriots were in town for joint-practices, but this week he celebrated with the team moving into non-padded practices.

This was also the first time local media members were allowed to attend camp and there were some minor changes.

The coaching staff continues to wear masks, only to take them off when a player is receiving individual instructions. Vrabel said it’s just something they’re getting used to.

“Certainly, we want to be able to coach something that comes up, that I see or anybody else sees. We’re comfortable taking the mask down and talking to a player a few feet away. And so just trying to be as responsible as we can, but we still do our jobs,” said Vrabel.

There are also small detailed differences within position groups, including the running backs group using their own individual balls. Sharing during this training camp, is not encouraged and the training staff is working hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“The players have individual towels and they can’t share water bottles, so they’re going in there, hustling to make sure to pick up the smaller waters and smaller Gatorades that are getting used by the players,” added Vrabel.

While camp won’t look or feel the same, Vrabel made it clear, the intensity is still there and will ramp up even more next week when the team gets into full-pads.

“We want guys that love football. We want guys that are passionate about coming to work and enjoy coming to work every day and enjoy this process. They go to the next play and they just love practicing with their team. That’s really been the message is we got to start becoming a team. We have to.”