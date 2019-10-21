Titans get the best of Ryan Tannehill in starting debut

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Ryan Tannehill was not just good, he was really good in his first game as the Titans starting quarterback, but is that as good as Tannehill gets?

It is a fair question for a guy who was given the boot by the Dolphins after 7 seasons and the answer is probably, yes.

Tannehill was calm, smooth, aggressive and accurate completing 23 of 29 for 312 yards, 2 TD’s and 1 interception.

He finished the game with a 120.1 rating and 55.2 QBR. That rating is one of the loftiest of Tannehill’s career. It is the 12th highest rated game he has ever played, but the 2nd highest when throwing for over 300 yards.

Most of his higher rated games saw him complete less than 20 passes, but also avoid turnovers. In many of his his 17 career 300 yard games he has been plagued by interceptions dragging down that rating significantly.

Tannehill threw one interception Sunday and also fumbled once, but the Titans managed to recover it.

There were several things that were different with Tannehill and the Titans Sunday, number one was protection. Tannehill was sacked only 2 times the entire game after watching the Titans give up 29 sacks the first 6 games.

Second was the use of his wide receivers. Both Corey Davis and AJ Brown caught 6 passes in the game and both also provided substantial yards after the catch giving the Titans more chunk plays.

Davis and Brown had 4 of their catches go for at least 15 yards with Davis pulling off the longest of the day for 38 yards in the 4th quarter. Those are the kinds of plays that push a quarterback over 300 for a game.

The Titans tight ends also delivered yards after the catch with Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser topping 20 yards on 3 different catches.

Bottom line, the line protected, Tannehill got the ball to his playmakers and they made plays.

There is no question Tannehill can continue to put up similar production, but can he do it without turning the football over more frequently and can the offensive line put together back to back solid performances?

At 3-4 the Titans need the answers to all of the questions to be a resounding “YES”.