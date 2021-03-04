Titans get $8-million cap rollover

Free agency begins in less than two weeks in the NFL, Thursday the Titans got some much needed good news and extra space under the salary cap.

Field Yates from ESPN reports the Titans have been credited with an $8-million rollover from last season. That means $8-million more they can add to the salary cap.

The NFL raised the floor for the cap to $180-million, giving the Titans a final cap number of $188-million dollars. Most expect that number to be several million dollars higher.

Even if it is the floor, $180-million, the Titans would be about $5.8-million under the cap which is a considerably better situation than was originally thought. The Titans still have plenty of cuts to make and contracts to restructure to create the space they need for free agency (March 17th) and the upcoming NFL Draft.