Titans gear up for Chiefs: “This is not the same exact team from 2 years ago.”

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans and Chiefs will square off in the post season.

We’ve seen this headline before.

Back in the year 2018 after the 2017 season, the Titans post-season began with a comeback win in Kansas City.

Then, the road ended in Foxborough in the divisional round.

But that post-season was different. Similarly to this year, the Titans squeaked their way into the playoffs, but once they got there, they were playing with house money.

This year’s group proved they weren’t pretenders, but rather contenders, when they took down the G.O.A.T and the MVP.

“This is not the same exact team from 2 years ago. Even though we were able to go to the divisional round, we lost against the Patriots but I just think this time around it’s really just a different feel,” said Titans safety Kevin Byard.

The “different feel” they describe is the unity of this squad.

“Guys are just really fighting for each other,” he said. “It’s really a different level of brotherhood, a different level of unity and I think honestly the biggest thing is, guys, we truly really believe that we can win every single ball game that we play in.”

The unity didn’t happen overnight. It started in training camp and only grew throughout the season.

The team says their closeness actually makes them play better.

“It means more if you have a personal relationship with the guy next to you,” said Titans center Ben Jones. “You don’t want to let your brother down. If it’s just a teammate, you don’t know them, it might be easier, but when you care for that guy beside you and you know what his family is going through and you love each other, you go out there and lay on the line for each other.”