Titans Foundation raised $130,000 for social justice campaign

The Tennessee Titans Foundation raised over $130,000 in 2020 for organizations addressing the fight for social justice in our communities.

The Titans and the NFL matched donations made by players to organizations of there choosing, they included 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, YWCA Amend Together and Project Return.

The funds were raised through personal donations from Titans players to the cause of their choosing, which were then matched by The Titans Foundation and the NFL. Among the nine organizations that received donations were:

“When we created the ‘We Stand For’ platform in 2018, the aim was to make a difference in our community specifically related to causes significant to our players,” said Tina Tuggle, Titans Vice President, Community Impact. “It is important that our players are seen as more than just athletes, but as fathers, husbands, sons, friends and community leaders.”

Titans players created “Real Conversations with a Titan,” a virtual program organized through the YWCA Amend program that reached students at public and private schools in the Nashville area. The conversations encouraged a dialogue of love, respect, hard work, compassion, communication, equality and accountability.

“There are so many great organizations out there, and it’s an honor to be able to help out in a small way,” said Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. “To be able to hear how our help, how the Titans’ help and my teammates’ help is inspiring young men, and hopefully changing lives and changing life directions for young men in our local, middle Tennessee community is humbling.”

In Jan. 2019, the NFL launched Inspire Change, a platform to showcase the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the League to create positive change in communities across the country and ensure that equal opportunity becomes a reality for all.