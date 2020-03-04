Titans Foundation donates $1-million for Tennessee tornado relief

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 15: Owner Amy Adams Strunk of the Tennessee Titans announces the retirement of the jersey humbers for former Titans Eddie George and Steve McNair during a half time presentation in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday after tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk vowed to help the area rebuild and Wednesday she followed through with a $1-million donation to the Community Foundation.

The NFL Foundation is also contributing $250,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and will look to help local schools repair equipment and football fields.

“Everyone in this community and throughout Tennessee should be eternally grateful to the Tennessee Titans for their tremendous efforts in helping the victims of the tornadoes,” said Ellen Lehman, President, CFMT. “This is an extraordinary gift toward our ability to respond and restore the damage caused by these disastrous storms.”

CFMT disperses donations to non-profits like Hands On Nashville and Family and Children’s Service to directly reach areas and people in need.

“We are so encouraged about the amount of charity people have shown in the aftermath of Monday night’s tragedy,” Adams Strunk said. “As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process. We are hopeful that others will join us in supporting this effort any way they can.”

Titans players, staff and family members will volunteer in Middle Tennessee on Friday, March 6th.

The Titans practice facility at St. Thomas Sports Park and Nissan Stadium were both just blocks away from the path of a tornado that touched down for 50 straight miles in Middle Tennessee and is responsible for at least 25 deaths.

The Titans have made sizeable donations in the past to relief efforts. In 2018 Adams Strunk donated $1-million to JJ Watt’s relief efforts in Houston after that city was hammered by Hurricane Harvey. In 2010 the Titans donated $400,000 to help Nashville recover after it was hit by epic flooding.