Titans first round pick, Simmons gearing up for game action

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- When the Tennessee Titans selected Jeffery Simmons in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, some fans scratched their heads, wondering why they would take a player who was coming off a significant injury and who wouldn’t be ready to play right away.

Now going into Game 7 of the season, the defensive lineman is making his official debut on the field, practicing with the team for the first time on Wednesday.

“I feel ready, my body is feeling good, my knee is feeling good – that’s the main thing. So right now I just want to get out there, see how comfortable I am with it and go from there,” said Jeffery Simmons.

The product of Mississippi State is coming off a torn ACL, but has been ahead of schedule when it comes to recovery time. While there are still precautions to take when it comes to a return, Simmons says it’s not his style to hold back.

“I know that I’ve been hurt and that’s the whole point of rehabbing and trying to get back on the field. I’m not thinking about that injury when I get out there on the field,” said Simmons.

There is still no indication on when Simmons will start in his first game for the Titans, but he is ready to do whatever the Titans need him to do.

“It’s just the point of me being on the field with my teammates, that is what I’m excited about. Whatever I can do to help this team win, I’m down for it,” added Simmons.

Simmons began the season on the team’s Non-Football Injury list. NFI rules allow players to begin practicing with the team after Week 6. When the Titans feel he’s ready, they’ll need to move him to the 53-man roster while making a corresponding move.