Titans first-round pick inks contract, taken off reserve COVID-19 list

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (79) moves in position against the Vanderbilt Commodores during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with first-round pick Isaiah Wilson.

The 29th overall pick was also moved to the active roster after landing on the Reserve/Covid-19 list upon arrival at training camp. His placement on the list either meant he tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who did.

The team did not release financials on Wilson’s deal, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports it’s worth $11.57 million with a $5.974 million signing bonus.

Additionally, the Titans also agreed to terms with veteran guard Zac Kerin who was waived from the team last week.

