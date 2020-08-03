Titans first-round pick inks contract, taken off reserve COVID-19 list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with first-round pick Isaiah Wilson.
The 29th overall pick was also moved to the active roster after landing on the Reserve/Covid-19 list upon arrival at training camp. His placement on the list either meant he tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who did.
The team did not release financials on Wilson’s deal, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports it’s worth $11.57 million with a $5.974 million signing bonus.
Additionally, the Titans also agreed to terms with veteran guard Zac Kerin who was waived from the team last week.