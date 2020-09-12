Titans final injury report: Vic Beasley, Adoree Jackson out

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Beasley insists a hamstring injury he suffered in September has affected his play, but something is not quite right with the third-year veteran. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans released their final injury report ahead of their season opener at Denver on Monday Night football.

Titans fans will have to wait to see free-agent linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. make his debut in the two toned blue as he is ruled out with a knee injury.

Also, Titans starter cornerback Adoree Jackson will miss the season opener also with a knee injury. Joining him on the players out for Monday include offensive lineman Jamil Douglas and outside linebacker Derick Roberson.

In addition to the Titans first-rounder Isaiah Wilson who is currently on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list, rookie running back Darrynton Evans will also miss Week 1.

On the Broncos side, Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller is out for potentially the entire season depending on how his recovery from ankle surgery goes, so that includes Monday. Another linebacker, Mark Barron is rulled out with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver KJ Hamler and No. 1 wide out Courtland Sutton were both listed as questionable.