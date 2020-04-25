Titans fill needs at corner and running back on day 2 of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After selecting an offensive tackle in the first round, the Titans still had needs to fill on Day 2.
With the first pick of the second round, Tennessee grabbed championship-winning LSU corner back Kristian Fulton with the 61st pick.
Fulton was often viewed as first round-graded corner, so the former Tiger was a steal for the Titans deep in the second round.
Tonight there were two picks for the two-toned blue.
With the 93rd overall pick in the third round, Tennessee selected a complement to Derrick Henry at the running back position. App State running back Darryton Evans made up the Titans Day 2 selections.
The final four rounds (4-7) will take place Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. CT on News 2.