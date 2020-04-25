Titans fill needs at corner and running back on day 2 of NFL Draft

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton (81) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After selecting an offensive tackle in the first round, the Titans still had needs to fill on Day 2.

With the first pick of the second round, Tennessee grabbed championship-winning LSU corner back Kristian Fulton with the 61st pick.

Fulton was often viewed as first round-graded corner, so the former Tiger was a steal for the Titans deep in the second round.

Tonight there were two picks for the two-toned blue.

With the 93rd overall pick in the third round, Tennessee selected a complement to Derrick Henry at the running back position. App State running back Darryton Evans made up the Titans Day 2 selections.

The final four rounds (4-7) will take place Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. CT on News 2.