Titans Fan of the Year Brandon Galloway: ‘Blessed to be a blessing’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On a whim, Brandon Galloway entered the Titans’ “Fan of the Year” contest.

It was simple. The team sent out an email to fans asking them to make their best pitch. All 32 teams participated.

“You get into these sweepstakes and you’re not really sure. You never think you’re going to win any thing, but I was like OK, I’ll just put this in here because I do really love the Titans,” said Titans Super Fan Brandon Galloway.

Turns out, the Titans love him back. Two-toned legend Eddie George and host Lance Smith told Galloway he was the Titans Fan of the Year by surprising him on their “Titans Blitz” TV show.

“I’m still hoping that nobody wakes me up. It’s just one of those things where I just still can’t believe it. “I could not have been more surprised, I was almost embarrassed by it.”

The surprise didn’t end there.

Galloway was then selected as one of the league’s three finalists for NFL Fan of the Year. Galloway heard the words, “You’re going to the Super Bowl!” cheered over Zoom by Titans safety Kevin Byard.

After some excited laughter, Galloway fired back, “Well I need to see you there, KB.”

The Titans and the league picked to honor Galloway not just because of his two-toned support, but because of his service.

“I grew up in lower income neighborhood myself, but I was blessed to be a blessing to other people.”

He mentors at-risk youth in Memphis by helping them find success in their lives and by having a little fun.

“That’s what I’ve just tried to do. I’ve tried to use the few resources that I have and just use it to help as many people as possible,” he said.

Galloway also recruits a few new Titans fans along the way.

“I got to a place where I could afford season tickets for the Titans and I got some really nice seats, so I was like, I’m going to take some of these kids to the game and kind of give them the same experience that I experienced back in 2009 when I went to my first game.”

Cheering on the Titans doesn’t just fuel his fandom, it also fuels his work.

“I figured that the work that I have done with the kids in the community, the Titans are doing the same work. So I feel like it was a good match.”

Despite the challenges of this football season, Galloway attended every game he was allowed to because to him, life is about showing up.

“You just never know. You just got to keep living life and taking everything you get and enjoying it and making the most of what you have. You never know, just got to keep going.”

Brandon never thought he’d win and now, he’s headed to his first Super Bowl.

Courtesy: Titans video from Titans Blitz and Kevin Byard surprise Zoom