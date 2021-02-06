Titans fan, Jeff Fisher remember Super Bowl XXXIV parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans trip to Super Bowl XXXIV early into the year 2000 is made all the more special by the fact that the two-toned blue hasn’t made it back there since.

It’s a good thing the city properly celebrated the achievement when they had the opportunity.

In an unusual move, the city of Nashville hosted a parade to celebrate the Titans AFC Championship win following the 1999 season with a parade through downtown Nashville. Mind you, this was following a heart-breaking 23-16 loss to the St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl.

“A lot of them looked just confused because I think they had lost and were so deflated, so they really weren’t expect that we were just having their AFC Championship parade,” remembers Nancy Malone who got to leave work early to watch the parade.

“Well, my boss was there, too.”

Malone remembers the players taking photos of fans as they passed by and were generally very surprised by the turnout.

“They really looked shocked. They were pretty floored,” she said. “Some of them were just laughing and looked really happy and some of them just looked like they couldn’t believe this. I think that’s when they maybe really understood how crazy their fans were.”

Their new Tennessee fans. At the start of this season, they were no longer the Oilers and no longer playing in Memphis or at another temporary home. They were the Tennessee Titans who played in the new Coliseum (Now Nissan Stadium) fit for a Titan.

“As always with a team, when some of the newness wears off and you start having expectations, we expected nothing really. You were hopeful, but you had no idea. Of course there was also this delusion that, oh we’re going to do this every year. But it just really brought the city together and something to cheer about and something to pull together as one and they deserved to have that,” said Malone.

So the parade wasn’t just to celebrate a win on the field, it was to celebrate a win in their new community. The Tennessee Titans were officially home.

“Everybody was heart-sick that they had lost. Especially that one-yard, it really stung, but everyone just wanted to celebrate the team and what they’d done for us in the community.”

Nearly 21 years later, Malone thought she would be doing this every year, but has hope for the future. At the very least, she’s glad she celebrated the achievement while she had the opportunity to.

“So when it’s happening you think, “oh next year, they’ll have the other trophy.” Anyway, it’s going to happen sooner or later.”

As for someone on the Titans side of things, looking back on it now, the parade brings up just as fond of memories as it does for fans.

“I remember with the family just being blown away at the blocks and blocks of people,” said former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher. “The one thing that I’ve carried with me, there was a gal up on the overpass and she was holding a sign, and the sign said “A set back is a set up for a comeback,” and that registered with me for years and years and years.”

Fisher said the fan support that year was seen throughout their playoff run from fans in attendance for the “Music City Miracle” to fans greeting the team at the airport after a road win. He, like Malone, has hope that the city will experience another Championship parade in the future. But this time, they’ll be celebrating a win.

“Nashville can handle it, and it will be no different if Mike and Jon get fortunate and find a way to get back there and do it because we didn’t quite get there, and I’m certainly pulling for the organization.”