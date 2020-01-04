Titans eye upset of Patriots in playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans are a popular pick to beat the New England Patriots in Foxborough Saturday night, but Tennessee is still a (+5) underdog.



Tom Brady and the Patriots may have lost three of their last five games but he is still Tom Brady and they are still playing at Gillette Stadium where the are 20-3 all-time in the playoffs.



“Our preparation and our execution is going to be what will determine how we handle that road environment at night.” said head coach Mike Vrabel, ‘The weather – I don’t know how many cold-weather games we’ve played if it’s going to rain, or it’s going to snow, or whatever it’s going to do, but we can try to talk to them about it and try to prepare them the best that we can just from our experiences up there.”

The Titans lost 35-14 in the playoffs in New England just two seasons ago, but Vrabel scoffed at the notion it offered any kind of valuable experience, “I don’t know if ever losing by 18 points would ever benefit you in any way.”

Vrabel is 1-0 against the team he played for eight seasons leading the Titans to a 34-10 beating of the Pats last season in Nashville.

Marcus Mariota was sharp that day throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns, but he is not the Titans quarterback anymore. He was replaced by Ryan Tannehill week seven and now Tannehill is making the first playoff start of his seven-year career.

“It’s the playoffs, everything kind of amps up a little bit. There’s no prepare for next week if you lose. It’s a win and move on, or lose and go home. Obviously, everyone wants to keep playing.” said Tannehill on Tuesday.

He had a career year with a QB rating of 117.5 with 22 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions. He is preparing to face a Patriots team whos’ defense ranks number one in the NFL in yards (

275) and number two in scoring (14.1).

Since Tannehill took over, the Titans are averaging 30.4 points per game and they are ranked first in the NFL in red-zone offense (75.5%).

Of course, the bulk of Bill Belichick’s attention is likely going to be on NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry who led the league in rushing with 1,540 yards and touchdowns with 16.

Belichick called Henry the best back the Patriots have seen, “He’s got good vision. For his size, he sees things well. He has good quickness. He can get into space quickly and make the right cuts. He’s elusive in the open field, but he’s also very strong and powerful, and he can run through tackles and he has the speed to make long runs. He’s got a good stiff arm. He’s got good lower body strength. He’s a very hard man to tackle.”

The Patriots are only giving up 95 yards a game on the ground, but that will be tested by a Titan attack that is committed to the run. Even down 10 points in the 4th quarter, the Titans have continued to run the football this season.

Another matchup to watch is Titans rookie receiver AJ Brown and Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore has led the way for the Pats with 6 interceptions this season, but he big, physical receivers have got the best of him occasionally. Just last season Corey Davis caught 7 passes for 125 yards and a TD against Gilmore and Brown is on fire for the Titans.

Brown led the NFL with over 600 yards receiving over the last 6 weeks of the season. Brown is also a physical player though at 6-1, 230 pounds and has proven to be very hard to take down in the open field.

Defensively the Titans have to fix a run defense that has been a little leaky to finish the season. They gave up 140 yards to the Texans three games ago and Alvin Kamara went for 80 yards and 2 TD’s against them when the Saints won 38-28 in Nashville two weeks ago.

Then the question is can the Titans get after Tom Brady the way they did last year at Nissan Stadium.

They sacked Brady three times that day and held him without a single touchdown pass. Brady has only been sacked 28 times this season so defensive coordinator Dean Pees will have to get creative with his blitz packages to get to the Patriots star QB.

The x-factor is the weather. It is in the ’40s and very wet with winter storm Henry hitting the Northeast.

If ball security is a concern that favors New England. The Patriots lead the league with a +21 in turnover margin and they may need those turnovers to keep up with the Titans on the scoreboard.