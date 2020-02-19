Titans extend wide receiver Cameron Batson

The Titans locked up another “exclusive rights” free agent Wednesday inking wide receiver Cameron Batson to a one-year extension.

Batson missed all of the 2019 season after suffering a shoulder injury in training camp.

As a rookie in 2018 Batson played in 11 games for the Titans with 8 receptions for 82 yards.

Batson joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech. He caught 157 passes for 1,499 yards and 14 touchdowns in 50 career games for the Red Raiders.

Coaches have praised Batson for his toughness in the past and he also has been a player who has been able to contribute on special teams.