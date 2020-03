The Tennessee Titans locked up their 4th potential free agent of the off-season agreeing to a one-year extension with outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert.

Gilbert started five games for the Titans last season and played in 11 wracking up 24 tackles and one sack.

The Titans traded a seventh-round pick to the Green Bay Packers just before the season started.

In three years in Green Bay Gilbert played in 29 games with 71 tackles and 4.5 sacks.