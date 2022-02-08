The Titans have extended the contracts of both general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel.

Both were entering the final year of their contracts and both had expressed a strong interest in staying with the team long term after posting back to back AFC South titles.

“I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come,” said Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk. “I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans. Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff.”

In his 6 seasons running the Titans front office Robinson has led the Titans to 6 winning seasons, 4 playoff births, 3 playoff victories and 2 AFC South titles.

Under Robinson the Titans have dramatically changed the talent and depth in their organization trading for players like Ryan Tannehill and DeMarco Murray and drafting star players like Derrick Henry, AJ Brown, Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard.

Vrabel matched the franchise record for wins (43) over the first four seasons with the team, joining Jack Pardee. Vrabel and Pardee also are the only coaches in team history to produce winning seasons in each of their first four seasons. This past season, Vrabel earned Coach of the Year honors by the Pro Football Writers of America. He is the first Oilers/Titans coach to earn NFL PFWA Coach of the Year honors (Sid Gilman won AFC Coach of the Year in 1974).

The Titans also announced the addition of passing game coordinator Tim Kelly and linebackers coach Bobby King. Both were on the Texans staff where they coached with Mike Vrabel. Kelly was the Texans offensive coordinator the last three seasons.