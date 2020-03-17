Titans expected to sign Falcon’s pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans are expected to make their first acquisition of the 2020 free agency period.
They have re-signed former Titans, but had yet to pick from the huge crop of free agents across the NFL until now.
Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley is expected to sign a contract worth upwards of $12 million with $9.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Beasley turns 28 in July and lead the league in sacks in 2016 with 15.5 sacks. He put up four multi-sack games that season in addition to six forced fumbles.
Since then, he’s regressed, recording just 10 sacks combined during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
He fills a need for the Titans for a veteran pass-rusher and will assist in getting pressure to the quarterback with Harold Landry.