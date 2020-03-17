Titans expected to sign Falcon’s pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr.

Atlanta Falcons Vic Beasley Jr. #44 is seen against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans are expected to make their first acquisition of the 2020 free agency period.

They have re-signed former Titans, but had yet to pick from the huge crop of free agents across the NFL until now.

Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley is expected to sign a contract worth upwards of $12 million with $9.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Beasley turns 28 in July and lead the league in sacks in 2016 with 15.5 sacks. He put up four multi-sack games that season in addition to six forced fumbles.

Since then, he’s regressed, recording just 10 sacks combined during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

He fills a need for the Titans for a veteran pass-rusher and will assist in getting pressure to the quarterback with Harold Landry.