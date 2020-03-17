Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.
1  of  41
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Titans expected to sign Falcon’s pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr.

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Falcons Vic Beasley Jr. #44 is seen against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans are expected to make their first acquisition of the 2020 free agency period.

They have re-signed former Titans, but had yet to pick from the huge crop of free agents across the NFL until now.

Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley is expected to sign a contract worth upwards of $12 million with $9.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Beasley turns 28 in July and lead the league in sacks in 2016 with 15.5 sacks. He put up four multi-sack games that season in addition to six forced fumbles.

Since then, he’s regressed, recording just 10 sacks combined during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

He fills a need for the Titans for a veteran pass-rusher and will assist in getting pressure to the quarterback with Harold Landry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories