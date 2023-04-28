KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans take Tulane running back Tyjae Spears with the 81st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Spears, the 2022 AAC Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 1,581 yards and 19 scores (229 carries, 6.9 per) and catching 22 passes for 256 yards (11.6) and two touchdowns in 14 starts. He finished his college career by winning the Cotton Bowl MVP Award (17-205-12.1, four TDs rushing; 1-14-14.0 receiving) in the comeback win over USC.

From NFL.com:

Spears has the size of a change-of-pace back, but he needs to play with more consistent explosiveness, as he’s unlikely to offer the versatility typically expected from a player in that role. He’s coming off an extremely productive and consistent season as Tulane’s RB1, though. He runs with good bend, average vision and the patience to use lead blockers to his advantage. Spears possesses modest creativity and power through the line of scrimmage but becomes more elusive once he’s up to the second level.