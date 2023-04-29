KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans used their 6th round draft pick to take Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Duncan was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference pick in 2020 (starting all five games at left tackle), 2021 (11 starts at LT in 13 games played) and 2022 (started 12 games at left tackle). He’s listed at 6-feet 6-inches tall and 305 pounds.

According to NFL.com:

“Highly athletic four-year starter at left tackle who might have the best chance to stick in the league as a zone-scheme guard. It’s easy to love the athletic flashes, but it’s challenging to love the complete body of work when studying the game tape. Duncan rarely plays with enough finish and his man is frequently near the final action because of it. He has the foot speed to protect as a left tackle, but his ability to anchor is a major concern. His lateral quickness should work to his advantage as a move blocker, but he’ll need to unearth enough grit to stand up to NFL bullies at the point of attack to make it.“