KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans draft Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle with the 147th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6’6″, 248 pound tight end received honorable mention all-AAC notice in 2021, starting eight of 14 games played (26-332-12.8, six TDs). He was a first-team All-AAC selection in his final campaign (32-326-10.2, three TDs in 12 games, 10 starts), opting out of the Fenway Bowl to prepare for the draft.

According to NFL.com:

“Smooth, athletic pass-catcher with the competitiveness to battle for playing time in the league. Whyle is an average route runner who is forced to tap the brakes when facing physical coverage, but he has the tools to uncover as a pro. He possesses the jump-ball prowess to mismatch defensive backs near the goal line and can be a nice safety blanket on pitch-and-catch throws underneath. He needs to keep adding play strength to match the rigors of the position and is better suited as a move blocker than tenacious in-line blocker near the line of scrimmage. Whyle appears to be a middle-round prospect for teams seeking an F tight end or H-back with starting upside.”