NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans will not use the franchise tag on star pass rusher Harold Landry, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The league’s franchise tag deadline will come and go at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the team not utilizing the tool on any of its players.

Landry’s tag number would have been $18.7 million fully-guaranteed.

Pelissero adds the team still hopes to re-sign Landry.

The former second-round pick put together his best statistical season with 12 sacks in 2021.

Because the Titans opted not to use the tag, unless they complete a deal between now and Monday, March 14th, Harold Landry will hit free agency and his return to Nashville is not guaranteed.

Landry has missed one game since drafted 41st overall in 2018.