NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Back-to-back AFC South champions, the 1 seed in the AFC and a decisive victory over a team who had won seven-straight games.

What more could the Titans want?

The King.

Reports circulated throughout the week indicating that Derrick Henry had been getting in limited work on the practice field and a Week 18 return was likely looming. On Monday, Mike Vrabel indicated a decision is eminent.

“We have discussed it. We will see how that goes. He is doing some work today. We will see when that window opens and probably make a decision mid-week,” said Vrabel.

The Titans can start by designating him to return to practice where a 21-day window will open up for an official activation to the roster.

“Now, I have to make a decision, we have to make a decision on if that will be what is best for the team to put somebody back out there in that capacity. If they are full go then they are full go and there is not much of a decision. Yeah, you always try and talk to the player and see where he is at and see what his thoughts are.”

Henry was placed on Injured Reserve following the team’s Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. He had surgery his foot to repair a Jones fracture.