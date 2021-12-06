Titans designate Julio Jones to return from IR

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) is introduced as he comes onto the field for an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans’ top objective during the bye week was to get healthy, and they’re already seeing returns from their rest.

The team designated Julio Jones to return from injured reserve and begin practice.

Jones will remain on IR while he works his way back to playing shape, but this designation now opens up a three-week window for him to officially make his return to the active roster.

The wide receiver hasn’t played since Week 9 as he battles a hamstring injury.

Additionally, the Titans designated wide receiver Racey McMath and safety Dane Cruikshank to return from IR.

Other Monday morning Titans moves include signing outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper, releasing outside linebacker John Simon from the active roster and restoring tight end Austin Fort to the practice squad from practice squad Reserve – COVID-19.