Titans Derrick Henry signs franchise tag tender

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Things have been pretty quiet from Derrick Henry’s camp since the Tennessee Titans decided to put the Franchise Tag on him a few weeks ago, but on Thursday ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported that Henry signed his $10.2 million franchise tender.

Right now the two sides seem to be committed to working for a long-term extension before July 15. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson spoke about potential progress on Wednesday’s conference call with the local media.

“I’ve spoken with his representatives after we used the tag. We want to continue to have those discussions, and those back-and-forths, in hopes of reaching some type of long-term agreement. We’ll kick around conversations off again here certainly before training camp gets ramped up and going,’ said Robinson.

Henry has yet to respond to the recent move, but during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” during Super Bowl week, stated that Elliott’s contract “is the floor” in terms of what he would like to receive in a new deal. He added that he would like to remain with the Titans, who finished one game shy of the Super Bowl past season.

“I want to stay with the Tennessee Titans,” Henry said earlier this offseason. “They are the ones that took a chance on me — 31 teams passed on me on the draft and they selected me. I have a lot of love for Tennessee. I have a lot of love for everyone in that organization.”