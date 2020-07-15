Titans, Derrick Henry agree on 4-year contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry pulled off a stunner at the deadline agreeing on a 4-year, $50 million contract extension according to multiple reports.

With the uncertainty of the leagues financial situation and with running back contracts most believed Henry would play 2020 under the franchise tag, but now he is under contract thru the 2023 season.

Henry’s deal reportedly includes $25.5 million in guarantees which lands in the area of what he would have been paid had he played 2020 and 2021 under the franchise tag. He would have been guaranteed about $23 million if he played those two seasons under the tag.

The Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey is still the highest-paid running back in the game at about $16 million a year. Henry’s deal makes him the fifth highest-paid running back behind McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million), LeVeon Bell, and David Johnson.