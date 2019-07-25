Titans’ Delanie Walker shares smiles and backpacks at annual Back to School Blitz

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee Titans’ veteran tight end Delanie Walker is excited to be back on the gridiron this year after missing last season with an injury.

However, on this training camp eve, instead of eating fancy meal or getting some extra sleep, he made a trip to Napier Elementary for his 5th annual Back to School Blitz.

Every year the Delanie Walker Gives Back Foundation makes a trip to a selected to school to provide kids with backpacks along with essential school supplies including: pencils, erasers, paper, binders and calculators.

Walker said, “I remember before the first day of school laying out our clothes and always looking forward to getting a nice backpack that we always wanted because it goes a long way.”

This year Walker visited Napier Elementary where he gave out around 200 Adidas backpacks.

“We wanted to give a name brand backpack this year cause I think that goes a long way with the kids and we just want them to feel comfortable going to school,” added Walker.

Walker said this is his favorite event because he feels kids will remember getting their first real backpack.

“I hope to run into them one day and they tell me man I remember when you gave me a backpack and that’s what I look for,” said Walker.