Titans defense ready for outside competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Patriots joint practices cannot come soon enough.

The Titans defense has been dominating the offense in practice as of late, and it’s not because the offense is necessarily struggling.

After 13 days of going up against the same guys, the offense is becoming very predictable in the eyes of the D.

“Obviously it’s that time of camp where you’re going up against your defense going on two weeks now and it’s still great work and all that, but you’re ready to go up against a new face,” said wide receiver Adam Humphries. “So I’m obviously excited to get the Patriots in town and be able to go up against them.”

As for the defensive unit, they see the slight advantage as making the offense better.

“We’re competing, they’re making plays, we’re making plays, It’s practice,” said corner Logan Ryan. “We’re trying to to make them better so they can put points up on Sunday. They’re pushing us to be the top defense in the league and that’s our goal.”

The defending Super Bowl champions come to Nashville with a chip on their shoulder more than likely after the Titans smacked them 35-14 in 2018.

Fans are invited to the two joint practices on Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15. Both practices go from 9:50 a.m. to 12 p.m.