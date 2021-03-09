Titans decline to use Franchise tag

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, left, pushes off Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The 3 o’clock deadline passed Tuesday with Titans general manager Jon Robinson choosing not to use the Franchise or Transitions tags.

Wide Receiver Corey Davis, linebacker Jayon Brown and tight end Jonnu Smith are all on expiring deals and all were considered candidates for the tag, but in the end the cost was likely just too high.

The Transition tag for Davis would have been $16.4-million, $15.6-million for Brown and $10.1-million for Smith. None of them are expected to fetch that kind of average salary in free agency and in a year where the Titans have cap challenges a one-year deal does not offer any ways to manipulate the number against the cap.

All three players could still wind up Titans. The Titans still have exclusive rights to sign them until the new league year begins March 17th.

The Giants, Ravens and Washington Football Team all reportedly have interest in signing Davis. Many project Jacksonville making a strong run at Smith.

All three players have been with the Titans for four consecutive winning seasons and three playoff victories. They have all been major contributors to those teams and all were drafted by Robinson, but will the price be right for any of them to stay in Nashville?