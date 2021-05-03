Report: Titans decline Rashaan Evans’ fifth-year option

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It took until the very last day to decide, but the Titans informed Rashaan Evans’ agent that they will not be picking up his fifth-year option, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Evans was drafted 22nd overall in 2018.

The deadline to decide on a player’s option year is Monday, May 3. Due to the new collective bargaining agreement passed in 2020, fifth-year options for players drafted 2018 and beyond are fully guaranteed.

According to the new criteria in the CBA, Evans would have made $9.35 million if the Titans picked up his option.

Schefter also reported Evans’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the Titans are hoping to work out a contract extension before his current deal expires after the 2021 season.

