NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans met the league requirement cutting their active roster 53 Tuesday afternoon with some surprising names in the mix.
Eric Garror, Armani Marsh, and Steven Jones were three young defensive backs who all made a name for themselves in camp and the preseason, but none of them survived the final cut.
Offensive lineman Jordan Roos and tight end Kevin Rader both spent time with the team last season, but will not start with the team this year.
And fan favorite Mason Kinsey was back at camp for the third straight year and for the third straight year will not start on the opening 53-man roster.
Titans Roster Cuts
- OL – Jordan Roos
- LB – Chance Campbell
- DB – Shyheim Carter
- DB – Eric Garror
- DB – Steven Jones
- DT – Trevon Coley
- DT – Michael Dwumfour
- WR – Tre’Shaun Harrison
- WR – Mason Kinsey
- WR – Reggie Roberson
- DL – Jaleel Johnson
- DB – Tyreque Jones
- OL – John Leglue
- DL – TK McLendon
- LB – Ben Niemann
- OL – John Ojukwu
- TE – Thomas Odukoya
- LB – Sam Okuayinonu
- WR – Racey McMath
- DL – Kyle Peko
- OL – Andrew Rupcich
- LB – Thomas Rush
- DL – Tyler Shelvin (Injured)
Additionally, the Titans announced defensive back Caleb Farley will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform List to start the season.