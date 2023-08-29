NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans met the league requirement cutting their active roster 53 Tuesday afternoon with some surprising names in the mix.

Eric Garror, Armani Marsh, and Steven Jones were three young defensive backs who all made a name for themselves in camp and the preseason, but none of them survived the final cut.

Offensive lineman Jordan Roos and tight end Kevin Rader both spent time with the team last season, but will not start with the team this year.

And fan favorite Mason Kinsey was back at camp for the third straight year and for the third straight year will not start on the opening 53-man roster.

Titans Roster Cuts

OL – Jordan Roos

LB – Chance Campbell

DB – Shyheim Carter

DB – Eric Garror

DB – Steven Jones

DT – Trevon Coley

DT – Michael Dwumfour

WR – Tre’Shaun Harrison

WR – Mason Kinsey

WR – Reggie Roberson

DL – Jaleel Johnson

DB – Tyreque Jones

OL – John Leglue

DL – TK McLendon

LB – Ben Niemann

OL – John Ojukwu

TE – Thomas Odukoya

LB – Sam Okuayinonu

WR – Racey McMath

DL – Kyle Peko

OL – Andrew Rupcich

LB – Thomas Rush

DL – Tyler Shelvin (Injured)

Additionally, the Titans announced defensive back Caleb Farley will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform List to start the season.