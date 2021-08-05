Titans cut Kizer, add Barkley to compete for backup quarterback

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley practices before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are mixing things up at training camp. On Thursday, the team released quarterback DeShone Kizer and signed Matt Barkley.

Kizer, who played college football at Notre Dame, was competing with Logan Woodside for the backup quarterback position, but struggled to find consistency in camp. His last start came during his rookie year in 2017 with the Cleveland Browns. He is now a free agent again.

As for Barkley, he announced his new landing spot on Twitter before the Titans confirmed the news:

The next episode.. I’ve signed with the @Titans! — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) August 5, 2021

The former USC standout has been a journeyman over the last several seasons, making stops in Philadelphia, Arizona, San Francisco and Cincinnati. He spent the last three years backing up Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills.