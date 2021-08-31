Titans cut 4th round pick Dez Fitzpatrick to get down to 53

It is cut down day in the NFL as team have to get down to 53 players and among the cuts for the Titans was 4th round pick Dez Fitzpatrick out of Louisville.
It is very uncommon for that high of draft pick to be left off the initial roster but Fitzpatrick struggled from the jump in camp at a position that looked extremely deep for the Titans.
Wide receiver Mason Kinsey was 2nd in the NFL in preseason receptions with 12, but still wound up out of a job on Tuesday. Both players are likely candidates for the Titans practice squad unless they are claimed off the waiver wire.
Here are the rest of the Titans cuts from Tuesday:
OL Cole Banwart
DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
WR Fred Brown
S Jamal Carter
FB Tory Carter
OL Christian DiLauro
WR Dez Fitzpatrick
TE Miller Forristall
OL Derwin Gray
DL Woodrow Hamilton
RB Javian Hawkins
LB Jan Johnson
DL Naquan Jones
WR Mason Kinsey
TE Jared Pinkney
OLB Wyatt Ray
OL Jordan Roos
While this gets the Titans roster down to 53, they have 9 players on the Reserve Covid- List that do not count against the roster and they include five projected starters like Ryan Tannehill, Ben Jones and Nate Davis so obviously more cuts are coming.
The Titans could also scoop up cuts from other teams to help fill out the back end of their roster.