Titans cut 4th round pick Dez Fitzpatrick to get down to 53

It is cut down day in the NFL as team have to get down to 53 players and among the cuts for the Titans was 4th round pick Dez Fitzpatrick out of Louisville.

It is very uncommon for that high of draft pick to be left off the initial roster but Fitzpatrick struggled from the jump in camp at a position that looked extremely deep for the Titans.

Wide receiver Mason Kinsey was 2nd in the NFL in preseason receptions with 12, but still wound up out of a job on Tuesday. Both players are likely candidates for the Titans practice squad unless they are claimed off the waiver wire.

Here are the rest of the Titans cuts from Tuesday:

OL Cole Banwart

DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun

WR Fred Brown

S Jamal Carter

FB Tory Carter

OL Christian DiLauro

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

TE Miller Forristall

OL Derwin Gray

DL Woodrow Hamilton

RB Javian Hawkins

LB Jan Johnson

DL Naquan Jones

WR Mason Kinsey

TE Jared Pinkney

OLB Wyatt Ray

OL Jordan Roos

While this gets the Titans roster down to 53, they have 9 players on the Reserve Covid- List that do not count against the roster and they include five projected starters like Ryan Tannehill, Ben Jones and Nate Davis so obviously more cuts are coming.

The Titans could also scoop up cuts from other teams to help fill out the back end of their roster.