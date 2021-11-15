Titans culture creates success amid challenges

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every fan thinks their team has bad injury luck, but Titans fans have the best case for that right now.

Headed into the 2021 season, talks of the team’s “three-headed monster” dominated the conversation around this team. One of the top-5 offenses in the NFL in 2022 was only supposed to be stronger with the combination of AJ Brown, Julio Jones and Derrick Henry.

Well, two of those guys are on Injured Reserve and Brown just opened up on Instagram about his battle with depression and said he had thoughts about taking his own life a year ago.

“I appreciate A.J. (Brown’s) courage,” said Mike Vrabel. “Obviously, the conversations that I have with the players, I will keep between us. I do appreciate his courage and his willingness to share that message. The mental health of our staff or everybody in this building is something that I focus on very regularly. That is a huge part of our business and what we do. I am glad we have been able to provide a safe space for everybody who has been willing to reach out to talk to somebody here or outside of here.”

The Titans have played 82 different players in a game this season. The NFL record is 84. They still have seven games left in the season.

“When the adversity hits, you have a base, a place to be grounded and a focus that the players can all come together. Coaches can figure out what the situation is and try to lead everybody in the right direction,” said Vrabel. “I think the more people that we have in our locker room and around our building that have those types of attitudes, that when somebody does come in from somewhere else that they quickly realize how we do things. Then we hope they adapt quickly.”

As for Vrabel’s level of concern that constant changes will catch up with this squad?

“No. If I had a concern who would I tell? When you don’t panic there is a tendency for everyone else not to panic. Find out who we have, find 48 guys that will try to help us win on Sunday whether they are on the practice squad whether they are on the active roster and put a plan in. Who it is? What do they know? What can they do? Then compete to win a football game.”