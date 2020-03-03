Titans cornerback Logan Ryan aids animal community after deadly tornadoes hit Tennessee

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass to stop the final drive by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 27-23. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans cornerback and animal advocate Logan Ryan is trying to help the animal population after tornadoes rocked Middle Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Ryan stated via twitter Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation is working with area animal groups to supply families with pets that have been hit by the storm with the resources they need to care for their furry family members.

Nashville Humane Society has a mobile boarding unit set up outside the emergency shelter at Centennial Sportsplex capable of housing dozens of animals.

My Second Home in Franklin is offering free boarding through Monday for families displaced by the storm.

VCA Animal Hospitals in Middle Tennessee is also offering free boarding at their hospital facilities in the area.

Ryan became an animal advocate after encountering homeless dogs during his honeymoon. He has worked to raise awareness in Middle Tennessee, raise money and get homeless pets adopted even hosting adoption drives during Titan practices at Nissan Stadium.