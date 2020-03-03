Breaking News
SEVERE WEATHER CENTRAL: Everything you need to know about tornado aftermath and recovery
Live Now
DEADLY TORNADO OUTBREAK: Continuing News 2 Team Coverage
1  of  19
Closings
Benton County Schools Cedars Preparatory Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Family Christian Academy Friendship Christian School Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Nashville State Comm. College-Clarksville Nashville State Comm. College-Dickson Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Nossi College of Art Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Under Armour Distribution House WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star

Titans sponsor

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan aids animal community after deadly tornadoes hit Tennessee

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass to stop the final drive by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 27-23. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans cornerback and animal advocate Logan Ryan is trying to help the animal population after tornadoes rocked Middle Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Ryan stated via twitter Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation is working with area animal groups to supply families with pets that have been hit by the storm with the resources they need to care for their furry family members.

Nashville Humane Society has a mobile boarding unit set up outside the emergency shelter at Centennial Sportsplex capable of housing dozens of animals.

My Second Home in Franklin is offering free boarding through Monday for families displaced by the storm.

VCA Animal Hospitals in Middle Tennessee is also offering free boarding at their hospital facilities in the area.

Ryan became an animal advocate after encountering homeless dogs during his honeymoon. He has worked to raise awareness in Middle Tennessee, raise money and get homeless pets adopted even hosting adoption drives during Titan practices at Nissan Stadium.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar