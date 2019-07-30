Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk distributes $450,000 to local non-profits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A year after launching the “We Stand For” campaign designed to bring the public’s attention to the causes that are important to the teams players, coaches and executives, the Titans are practicing what they preach.

On Tuesday, Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk distributed $450,000 in grants to 10 local non-profit organizations.

Before the checks were given out, members of the Titans organization engaged in a panel at Nissan Stadium to discuss their causes and issues close to them.

“I was getting kind of choked up watching them. They take their feelings about this community, they’re so strong and they just want to do what they can to make change to make it a better place,” said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Tight end Delanie Walker, linebacker Wesley Woodyard, defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson took part in the panel, even though Tuesday was their first day off of training camp.

“I couldn’t do nothing but be here. Especially when you’d rather be home with your feet kicked up, but when a great cause like this is out in front of you, you got to grab it,” said defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

But, it’s not just about showing up and being seen.

“Take advantage of coming in front of these great organizations doing great work with what I’m trying to get involved with,” said Casey. “So to get all these connections is definitely something that I had to take advantage of.”

The $100,000 grant recipients included the National Museum of African American Music and the NCAAP Freedom Fund. Awarded a $50,000 grant recipients were Community Achieves by Metro Nashville Public Schools and Nashville GRAD. A handful of organizations receiving a $25,000 grant were Project Return, Davidson County Drug Court Program (DC4), Thistle Farms, Sexual Assault Center, Nashville International Center for Empowerment and Conexion Americas.

“Nashville’s great, but we can always be better,” said Adams Strunk.