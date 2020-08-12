Titans continue adjusting to the ‘New Normal’ at Training Camp

Nashville, Tenn., (WKRN) — Usually during the hot, humid days of August, Tennessee Titans fans are trying to stay cool, while still enjoying the sights and sounds of training camp. This year is very different.

While the players might not be phased by no fans at practice, there are plenty of other things, inside the facility, that take some getting used to. Eventually, when the team gets into full pads, they’ll be wearing their helmets on the field and not masks, but right now masks are mandatory inside the building. Linebacker Jayon Brown said while staying six feet apart has been unnatural, it’s doable.

“The social distancing part, you can’t reach to the guy next to you but it feels normal, it really does besides the distancing and the masks football is football but coaches are preparing us for the season and get us ready for practice,” said Brown.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also believes that it was the ‘social distancing’ part that took some time to adapt to, especially when it comes to team and position meetings.

“I think early on it was probably just the social distance in the learning classrooms. Just being spaced out, being in the bubble, spaced chairs and coaches on microphones was a little bit of an adjustment in the beginning, but now we’re a couple weeks into this thing. It’s the new normal and I don’t think anyone’s batting an eye at it,” said Tannehill.

Embracing the new normal is what all these players are doing. Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel has made it clear that just because 2020 presents challenges, he doesn’t want it to disrupt how the team views this season. It will take hard work, dedication and discipline to be successful.

The Titans will be on the practice field this week, and will be in full pads starting on Monday, August 17.