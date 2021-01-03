Titans clinch spot in AFC Playoffs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The Tennessee Titans hit the field in Houston knowing they have already secured a spot in the AFC Playoffs for the second straight year and third time in four years.

The Dolphins lost 56-26 in Buffalo locking up the playoff spot for the Titans. The loss will also likely cost the Dolphins a spot in the post season.

The Titans still have much to play for in Houston. They can still win the AFC South for the first time since 2008 with the win and set up a date with the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium next weekend.

If the Titans lose they will be the 7 seed in the AFC and play at Buffalo in round one.