NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Riddled by injuries, the Titans have bolstered their defense for the stretch run, claiming former Vanderbilt star Zach Cunningham off the waiver on Thursday.

In a surprising move, the Houston Texans waived their star linebacker Wednesday.

Cunningham was a tackling machine for the Texans registering 107, 142 and 164 tackles over the last three seasons. He had 67 tackles the first 10 games of this season before his release.

The Titans have a familiarity with Cunningham beyond being a division rival, head coach Mike Vrabel was the defensive coordinator in Houston during Cunningham’s rookie season in 2017.

Injuries have plagued the Titans linebacker corps all season. Rashaan Evans is just returning from an ankle injury and David Long Jr. continues to miss practice with a hamstring injury.