Titans’ CEO Steve Underwood Retires, Burke Nihill promoted

Tennessee Titans President and CEO Steve Underwood arrives at the NFL Fall League Meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. NFL owners begin two days of meetings with formal bargaining talks on a new collective bargaining agreement expected to resume soon. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tennessee Titans executive Steve Underwood, who followed the franchise from Houston to Nashville, is calling it a career. Burke Nihill will replace him as Titans President/CEO.

Underwood began as legal counsel to former Oliers owner Bud Adams, and has been with the team for 40 years, and played a significant role in the team’s move from Houston after the 1996 season. He initially retired in 2011, but came out of retirement in 2015 as team president and CEO.

In five seasons since Underwood returned, the Titans have compiled a 39-41 record with two playoff appearances. They have posted four consecutive winning seasons and advanced to the AFC Championship Game last year for the first time since 2002.

He’ll remain with the organization as a special advisor to owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Nihill, in his fifth season with the Titans, and was promoted in February to a senior vice president role that gave him control of stadium and facility operations. He held the additional title of chief legal officer.

Nihill has been active within the city, and worked closely with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, to bring the 2019 NFL draft to Nashville. He is also overseeing the renovation and expansion of Saint Thomas Sports Park, home to the team’s offices and practice facility.