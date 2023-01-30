NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After 11 NFL seasons Titans center Ben Jones has finally earned his first invitation to the Pro Bowl.

Monday the NFL named Jones to the Pro Bowl Games as a replacement for Chief’s center Creed Humphrey who can not participate because Kansas City is headed to the Super Bowl.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Jones played in 12 games this season and led a patchwork group that still managed to create enough space for Derrick Henry to rush for the second most yards in the NFL (1,538) and 13 touchdowns.

From 2012 through 2021, Jones appeared in 160 of 161 possible regular season games, including starts in all but one game during his first six seasons in Tennessee. A captain in 2022, Jones completed his seventh season (2016-22) with Tennessee, after spending his first four years (2012-15) in Houston.