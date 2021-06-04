Titans CB Kevin Johnson retires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Veteran cornerback Kevin Johnson was placed on the reserve-retired list today, according to the Titans.
After less than three months as a member of the Titans, he’s hanging up his cleats.
The Titan signed Johnson to a 1-year $2.25 million deal in late March and yet, there will be no video or images of him in two-toned blue. Johnson did not attend the on-field portion of the two Offseason Training Activities media were allowed to attend.
According to Spotrac, Johnson’s contract included $2 million guaranteed at signing and a $1 million signing bonus.
The corner was a former first-round draft pick of the Texans in 2015 and also spent time with the Bills and Browns before heading to Nashville (hypothetically – we have no record of this).