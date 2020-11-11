Titans CB Jackson activated, won’t play Thursday vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (25) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans made some roster moves on Wednesday afternoon, activating cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to the 53-man roster and placing safety Dane Cruikshank (groin) on injured reserve.

NFL rules allow for a player to be activated from injured reserve only once during a season, so Cruikshank will miss the remainder of year.

Jackson, who has been dealing with a knee injury, will not play on Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts as the team listed him as ‘OUT’ on their final injury report.

Tennessee’s 2017 first round draft pick has not played in a game this season, but should be ready to go November 22nd when the Titans travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans will get back outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and offensive lineman Rodger Saffold for Thursday. Tight end MyCole Pruitt (ankle) and wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) will not play.